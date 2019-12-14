Package thief taunts St. Paul victim with thank you note

A thief who stole a package from the front steps of a St. Paul home left a thank-you note behind. St. Paul police posted a picture of the note on Twitter on Friday, and reminded residents who are expecting deliveries to take precautions to avoid thefts. (St. Paul Police Department/Star Tribune via AP)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A package thief who made off with a woman’s delivery in St. Paul decided to leave something behind for the victim — a handwritten thank you note.

Homeowner Hilary Smith found the note on her porch one day this week after she got home from work. The note thanked her for the “opportunity of stealing” her package and was signed by the package’s “new owner.”

It’s bad enough that we have to worry about people stealing our packages. But now their leaving thank you notes? Ugh. pic.twitter.com/5lFquc9OJ3 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 13, 2019

St. Paul police posted a picture of the note on Twitter, and reminded residents who are expecting deliveries to take precautions to avoid thefts.