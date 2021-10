FILE – This June 23, 2019, file photo shows Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is putting its losses due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion — and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it says are balking at paying its business interruption costs. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

OSAGE RESERVATION, Okla. – The Osage Nation is announcing plans to develop a new entertainment district at the Lake of the Ozarks.



Plans include a new hotel complex with a casino, restaurants, entertainment, and more.



This is expected to create jobs, bring in more tourism, and generate plenty of revenue.



The project will be completed in phases with an estimated 60 million dollars going into the district.