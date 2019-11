PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST, ARIZ. (CNN) — It’s back! Someone who stole a boulder from Prescott National Forest two weeks ago apparently returned it.

The Arizona landmark, known as “Wizard Rock” weighs one ton.

So, park rangers were puzzled as to who would’ve taken it and how!

The park says the boulder was returned on Friday.

Park officials say this boulder is extremely popular and many people stop to take pictures and admire it, so they’re glad it was returned.