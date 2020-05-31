Breaking News
Governor Sisolak activates Nevada National Guard
Live Now
Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Downtown Las Vegas

One dead in Indianapolis shootings amid protests

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating “multiple shootings,” including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn’t offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved.

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories