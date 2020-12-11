Oil and gas leases proceeding in California despite ongoing legal battle

Pumpjacks operate at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif., in this 2015 photo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Oil and gas leases on federal public lands in California have been put up for auction for the first time in eight years, drawing protests from environmentalists on grounds including threats to climate, human health and wildlife.

The seven parcels put up for bid Thursday by the Bureau of Land Management encompass more than 4,100 acres in Kern County, in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

The Center for Biological Diversity is blasting the Trump administration for going ahead with the auction amid ongoing legal disputes, saying Kern County is already one of the most polluted places in the country.