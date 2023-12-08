*Attached video: Loaded Sweet Potato Bites

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man’s viral TikTok video may have you wondering just how much of your life has been wasted peeling potatoes.

The 32-second video posted on the @quitmyjob account by Matt Weiss has more than 24 million views, 2.3 million likes and more than 13,000 comments. It shows an easy, unique way of peeling a potato.

“Why did I ever peel a potato?’ Weiss says talking to another person in the video. “All you did was scrape a line around the center?”

Weiss is a USPTA Tennis Professional at Avon Oaks Country Club, the St. Ignatius High School head tennis coach and the director of tennis at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River, according to his website.

According to the video, to easily peel the potato, you cut about a centimeter into the skin, carving a shallow line around the center. The video then shows Weiss slipping the peel off of the cooked potato with just a quick pinch.

“How easy is that?” Weiss says.

“And it works for other things too’” Weiss says as he shows himself peeling a yam using the same technique. “Like what?”

In the caption of the video, Weiss simply told his viewers, “PSA because this blew my freaking mind.”