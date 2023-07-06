COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A Sandusky, Ohio-based fish company illegally took more than 100 walleyes and several other fish intended for donation to a Sandusky charity in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The fish, including 112 walleye, one steelhead trout, one yellow perch and three whitefish, were harvested during Lake Erie walleye fishing tournaments, which regularly donate caught fish to charity “to support those in need,” reads the release. Commercial fish processors like Lake Fish Company are paid to clean the donated fish and return ready-to-cook filets to the receiving charities.

Lake Fish Company Inc. and four of its employees, Craig Carr, 55, of Oak Harbor; Dale Trent, 50, of Port Clinton; Thelma Towner, 69, of Sandusky; and Stanley Swain, 55, of Milan; have since pleaded guilty to one felony and several other misdemeanor counts of theft and other commercial fish violations, the DNR says.

The state’s wildlife division launched an investigation in 2021, after receiving a tip that the company and its employees had stolen the donated fish, according to the release. State agents seized video surveillance footage, fish processing records and fish packages and carcasses during a warranted search of the business in November of that year.

Prosecutors dismissed other charges against Carr and Trent, including first-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and third-degree felony counts of tampering with records, court records show.

The offenders have also been ordered to pay a combined $24,120 in restitution to the Sandusky-based soup kitchen that was set to receive the stolen fish and another $13,000 to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, according to a news release. The company’s wholesale fish license was also suspended for 30 days, according to the release.

A sentencing hearing is set for November. Carr and Trent could face up to 18 months in jail, court records show.

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can report it to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources by calling its Turn in a Poacher hotline at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) or by submitting a tip on the department’s website.