COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive.

Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after taking Nalah Jackson into custody. Columbus police also confirmed to NBC4 that Kason was found.

Indianapolis police told WXIN/WTTV that the missing car had been parked in the Papa John’s parking lot for around two days with Kason inside. Officers were eating at a nearby restaurant when a woman ran in to tell them there was a baby in the car.

Kason appeared healthy, police in Indianapolis said.

Photos from the scene in Indianapolis show the missing Honda in a Papa John’s parking lot.

The missing Honda in which baby Kason Thomas was found alive. (FOX59/Max Lewis)

The Papa John’s where the missing Honda was found with baby Kason Thomas alive inside. (FOX59/Max Lewis).

The Papa John’s where the missing Honda was found with baby Kason Thomas alive inside. (FOX59/Max Lewis).

Jackson was the suspect in the Amber Alert after Kason and his twin, Kyair, were taken from a Donatos pizza store in the Short North. Kyair was found hours later, abandoned in a parking lot near the Dayton airport.

Outside of a Lowe’s in Whitehall Thursday evening, the twins’ family erupted into cheers as they heard Kason had been found.

The news came after a harrowing few days for the family, who had traveled across the state searching for the missing twin. His grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, told NBC4 that as hours bore on and the temperature began to fall, it was increasingly difficult for the family to remain optimistic.

But Thursday’s news, LaFonda said, was the perfect gift ahead of Christmas. She said within minutes, her son — Kason and Kyair’s father — was in a car, determined to get to Indianapolis to retrieve his son.

“My son, oh — the cheer, the happiness in his voice that he knows that his son his safe, healthy, and he’s gonna go get him,” LaFonda said. “And that’s gonna make our Christmas the best Christmas I’ve ever had in my 44 years of life.”

Investigators had been searching for Jackson, a 24-year-old homeless woman, since Monday when Columbus police named her as the suspect in the disappearance of the twins. Kyair was found about 70 miles away, along the route between Columbus and Indianapolis.

Kason’s discovery came after a 5 p.m. news conference in which Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said investigators had located Jackson in Indianapolis but had yet to find Kason or the stolen black Honda Accord, last spotted in the Dayton area. She said the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information locating Kason.

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said investigators received several calls Thursday morning on their tip line from people saying they had spotted Jackson. The callers then got ahold of police in Indianapolis who eventually found her on Interstate 65, north of the city’s downtown area.

Columbus police previously filed two charges of kidnapping against Jackson. Alongside the charges from Ohio, retired FBI agent Harry Trombitas gave NBC4 possibilities on what federal charges could pile on.

“It would be very possible for the FBI or other federal agencies to file what we call an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge,” Trombitas said. “I’m assuming at this point that she’s aware that she is wanted, and that she is purposely avoiding apprehension, and that goes into the fugitive definition as well … [It] could play into the federal prosecution.”

Kyair and Kason Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Jackson also had a list of criminal cases involving the custody of her own children that saw her in and out of jail within the last four years. Her ability to bond out of jail as she awaits trial also becomes severely limited in a federal case, according to Trombitas.

LaFonda Thomas told NBC4 earlier Thursday that all she felt after Columbus police’s update was anger and frustration. She also addressed Jackson directly, referencing the suspect’s own legal issues over the custody of her own children.

“I just want my grandson … Is he even coming back?” LaFonda said through tears. “You know how it feels not to have your own. Why would you deny another mother that opportunity to love and raise her own child?”

But after Kason had been found, LaFonda could only express immense joy that both of her grandsons were alive and safe.

“This means everything,” LaFonda said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously — not one alone wishing that the other was there. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”