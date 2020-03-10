Officials: The greatest risk to U.S. mineral supplies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Resources that are vital for mobile devices, renewable energy, aerospace, and defense are being evaluated using a new method from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Policymakers and the U.S. manufacturing sector now have a tool to identify which minerals are most at risk of supply issues.
The method evaluated 52 minerals of which 23 were identified as having the greatest supply risks.
“It’s important to understand which commodities pose the greatest risks for which industries within the manufacturing sector,” said USGS scientist Nedal Nassar, lead author of the methodology.
The United States relies on imports of many minerals that are only found in a few countries including cobalt, tantalum, and platinum-group metals.
