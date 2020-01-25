Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, a woman looks at the rubble of a historic residence after a fire destroyed the home following a shooting in Honolulu over the weekend. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes following a suspected landlord-tenant dispute where two police officers were fatally shot and two others died. A fire that followed last Sunday’s violence destroyed several homes. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend.

Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, 77, as one of the two people found in the house that was destroyed by fire in an upscale neighborhood near Waikiki Beach.

A Hawaii police officer stands in the neighborhood where fire destroyed several homes after a shooting in Honolulu over the weekend, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Hawaii has some of the nation’s strictest gun laws, but the killing of two Honolulu police officers by a man believed to have psychiatric issues has given new urgency to efforts to close gun control loopholes and bolster mental health treatment. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

A tenant, Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, is accused of shooting police who were responding to the home after he allegedly attacked and stabbed a woman who also lived in the house.

Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted on Sunday.

The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, John Enriquez, center right, ex-husband of Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany Enriquez, holds their daughters Teiya Enriquez Sandoval, from bottom left, Jazzy and Triniti during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Tiffany Enriquez in Honolulu. A handyman’s landlord had recently started an eviction process before he stabbed a woman Sunday and fatally shot two Honolulu officers, including Enriquez. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

There are no indications of any firearms being registered to any residents of the house police, said. Police recovered multiple firearms in the rubble. They were being examined for ownership and serial numbers.

Officers Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, 38, and Kaulike Kalama, 34, were killed. Police said funeral services for Enriquez will be Thursday at Diamond Head Memorial Park. After the funeral there will be a “final salute” to Enriquez in front of Honolulu police headquarters.

This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama. Enriquez and Kalama were killed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)

There was no information available Friday on services for Kalama.