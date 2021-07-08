Officer ‘ambushed’ near FBI offices in Indiana, suspect remains in hospital

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI says it is getting serious about sexual harassment in its ranks, starting a 24/7 tip line, doing more to help accusers and taking a tougher stand against agents found to have committed misconduct. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot Wednesday when he was ambushed near FBI offices in Terre Haute.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department identified the officer as 30-year veteran Detective Greg Ferency.

In a statement late Wednesday, the FBI said Ferency had been assigned to an FBI task force since 2010 and was “ambushed.” The motive in the shooting hasn’t been determined yet.

The shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse. The FBI says one of its agents then shot and wounded the suspect.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect underwent surgery at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and is in custody. The FBI said the suspect was still in the hospital on Thursday.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan said the filing of federal charges is “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.