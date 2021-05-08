Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Bo, the Obama family dog, walks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, has died after a battle with cancer. Obama and his wife, Michelle, shared the news of Bo’s passing on Instagram.

Both expressed sorrow at the death of a dog the former president described as a “true friend and loyal companion.”

The Portuguese water dog was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Bo and a companion dog, Sunny, were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors, often joining the Obamas for public events.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives– happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

“As a family, we will miss Bo dearly. But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch,” the former first lady wrote.

