Number of vaping illnesses continues to rise

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) — The CDC says the number of cases of vaping related sickness has risen to 530, and 8 people have died. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration announces its own investigation into the illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects those numbers to rise.

“We don’t have a single substance product additive or brand that is identified in all of the cases,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat — CDC Deputy Director.

While officials can’t pinpoint the exact cause of the illnesses, most patients reported using e-cigarette products containing THC – the psycho-active ingredient in marijuana. Three-fourths of the cases are male, and two-thirds are between the ages of 18 and 34.

“Until we know more as this investigation is on-going, if you have health concerns, we recommend you considering not vaping and not using e-cigarettes,” Schuchat said.

Flavored e-cigarettes are a big concern for health officials, since they attract children and teens to vaping.

The Trump Adminstration is moving to ban the sale of flavored e-cigs.

The FDA has also tapped its criminal investigators to investigate the supply chain and find out what is making people sick.

The CDC also cautions against returning to cigarette smoking, as a way to quit vaping.

