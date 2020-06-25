NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline. Two Russian aircraft that came within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain were intercepted late Wednesday, June 24, 2020, military officials said Thursday. The incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said in a release. (North American Aerospace Defense Command via AP,File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain.

The commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command says Wednesday’s incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place.

NORAD says the Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace during the roughly four-hour flight in the region.

Russian jets flying near Alaska or Canada are fairly routine. Since Russia resumed long-range aviation activities in 2007, there has been an average of around seven intercepts a year.