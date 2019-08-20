No threat declared at LSU after armed intruder alert

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLAS) — Louisiana State University has returned to normal operations after the report of an armed subject on campus. According to the University’s official Twitter account, LSUPD investigated and did not find a threat.

Just before 3 pm local time, the University tweeted about an armed intruder in Coates Hall on campus and informed those in the area to “Run Hide or Fight.” An hour later the University provided an update online saying no shots were fired and no one was hurt, but that the situation was still ongoing.

At 4:37 CDT, the University tweeted the investigation was still ongoing, but had been narrowed down to the Quad area. the rest of the campus was allowed to return to normal operations. Shortly after, the LSUPD determined there was no threat.