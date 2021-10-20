Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty for deadliest high school shooting in US

FORT LAUDERDALE — Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 23-year-old former student was asked to enter a plea for each killing after the judge asked him numerous questions to confirm his mental competency.

“I am very sorry for what. I did I live with it every day. It brings me nightmares and I can’t live with myself sometimes,” he told the court.

A penalty trial will determine if Cruz will receive a sentence of death or life in prison.

The Feb. 2018 mass shooting was the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

