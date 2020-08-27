NHL players discuss options for racial injustice protests

FILE – In this March 11, 2020 file photo, San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane (9) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago. The predominantly white sport of hockey has a checkered history of racism and a culture of not standing out from the team or speaking out. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has shattered that silence. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

(AP) — NHL players are discussing options to protest racial injustice after the NBA and other professional sports leagues postponed games, according to a person with knowledge of those talks.

The subject rose to the forefront as multiple leagues called off games and two prominent Black NHL players expressed frustration that the predominantly white league went ahead Wednesday with two games preceded by moments of reflection.

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba and San Jose’s Evander Kane, founding members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, criticized the NHL for going ahead with games while every NBA playoff game, plus three in Major League Baseball and others in Major League Soccer and the WNBA, were postponed.