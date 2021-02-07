NFL makes another show of racial solidarity before Super Bowl LV kickoff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers listen during Alicia Keys performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl included a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.

The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game.

Beautiful. Alicia Keys ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ Both teams lined up in endzones #SBLV pic.twitter.com/WMgUVwOv4X — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 7, 2021

Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.

The league chose “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an addition to the national anthem for opening weekend and for the Super Bowl after a national reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.