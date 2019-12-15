Newtown High wins state title 7 years after Sandy Hook shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CNN) — Seven years to the day of the fatal shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, there was finally something to celebrate in Newtown, Connecticut Saturday night. The local high school football team made history by winning the class LL state title.

The game began with a moment of silence in remembrance of the 20 first graders and six adults who were gunned down in Newtown seven years ago, but the game ended in euphoria for a community that could use some good news.

The Newtown Nighthawks battled Darien High School in the fog for a 13-7 victory. Newtown scored a last-second touchdown to win the game.

Many of the players knew victims or their families or had attended Sandy Hook Elementary. It is Newtown High School’s first state title since 1992.