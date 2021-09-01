New York under 1st-ever flash flood emergency, water gushes into subway

NEW YORK (WPIX) – The National Weather Service issued two historic flash flood emergencies for New York and New Jersey Wednesday night as heavy rains from remnants of Ida slammed the area; they were the first two the agency’s New York operation have ever issued.

A flash flood emergency is issued in exceedingly rare situations when extremely heavy rain creates a severe threat to human life, and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is currently happening or will happen soon.

Videos and photos from around New York City Wednesday night show streets flooded, leaving cars and buses trapped in high water.

Video also shows water pouring into the 28th Street station.

At 10:15 p.m., an MTA spokesperson said people should not travel on subways. Officials said excessive amounts of water had entered tracks. Damage was caused by excessive amounts of water entering some stations.