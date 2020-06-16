New video in case of Manuel Ellis’ death in police custody shows excessive force, attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video showing Manuel Ellis’ fatal encounter with police in Tacoma, Washington has been released. The video that was posted Monday evening on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the Tacoma Action Collective, shows excessive force during the arrest because the officer could be seen grabbing him by the neck from the back, the group says.

The group that is helping represent Ellis’ family. Their attorney, James Bible, told a Tacoma newspaper outlet that he plans to turn over all videos and witnesses once an investigating agency has been named.

Tacoma police say officers tried to arrest Manuel Ellis the night of March 3 after he was seen allegedly “trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles,” according to CNN who received a news release from the city’s police department. Officers said there was a physical altercation and Ellis had to be physically restrained because he was “combative.” Police said the officers called for medical aid when they saw Ellis needed help, but he died at the scene.

Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Attorney General have both called for independent investigations regarding this case, but have yet to determine who will take the lead on it.

No other details were released.