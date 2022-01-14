New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

FILE – Demonstrators join a rally to protest proposed voting bills on the steps of the Texas Capitol on July 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. A sweeping new Texas voting law that Republicans muscled through the Legislature last year over dramatic protests is drawing fire again, even before some of the most contentious restrictions and changes kick in ahead of the state’s first-in-the nation primary. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impact of a sweeping new voting law that Republicans pushed through last year over Democrats’ protests is drawing fire again.

Protesters gather outside where Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law legislation that further tightens Texas’ strict voting laws on Sept. 7, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. A sweeping new Texas voting law that Republicans muscled through the Legislature last year over dramatic protests is drawing fire again, even before some of the most contentious restrictions and changes kick in ahead of the state’s first-in-the nation primary. AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Thousands of Texans, including some U.S. citizens, have received letters saying they have been flagged as potential non-citizens who could be kicked off voting rolls. And local elections officials say hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected for not including required new information.

As of Friday, Harris County officials said they had rejected more than 200 of 1,200 applications from voters in the Houston area. The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Friday that counties should check with it on how to properly reject mail ballots.