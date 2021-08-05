New ‘South Park’ deal to extend series through 2027; 14 original movies to stream

400063 01: Characters from the cartoon TV show “South Park”, including Elton John (rear) with (from L to R) Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman are featured in a 1998 episode. (Photo by Getty Images)

(WTRF) — MTV Entertainment Studios on Thursday announced a new and expansive deal with “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone that includes extending the Comedy Central animated series through 2027.

The deal, which Bloomberg valued at $900 million, would take cable’s longest-running scripted series through its 30th season and will include 14 new made-for-streaming movies, according to a Comedy Central announcement.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, starting with two films in 2021. Read the full press announcement: https://t.co/vhlzu0E96F pic.twitter.com/uvPhRbVp7E — South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2021

Under the deal, the new “South Park” movies, including two for 2021, will stream on Paramount+.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+, said in a statement.

Because of the pandemic, “South Park” didn’t air a traditional full season last year. Instead, two specials aired in 2020, including “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special” (which drew nearly 3.5 million viewers.)

“When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional ‘South Park’ episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “South Park” launched on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone joked.