New reforms target US military’s missing weapons problem

FILE – In this July 13, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command on Feb. 9, 2021, a storage container of explosive ordnance shows signs of theft after arriving at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pa. An ammunition canister containing 32 rounds of 40mm M430A1 grenades, property of the U.S. Marine Corps, was missing. (U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command via AP, File)

(AP) — The Department of Defense is overhauling how it keeps track of its millions of guns and mountains of explosives, and Congress is requiring more accountability from the Pentagon.

Those are two responses to an Associated Press investigation that showed lost or stolen military weapons were reaching America’s streets. Under the new National Defense Authorization Act, the Pentagon will have to report weapons losses to Congress annually.

FILE – This evidence photo from the criminal complaint of the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts v. Ashley Bigsbee for illegal possession of a machine gun on Nov. 15, 2015, in Suffolk, Mass., shows a detail from one of the six automatic M4 assault rifles that former Army Reserve member James Morales stole from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Mass. Overall, AP has found that at least 2,000 firearms from the Army, Marines, Navy or Air Force were lost or stolen during the 2010s. (U.S. District Court for Massachusetts via AP, File)

FILE – This evidence photo from the criminal complaint of the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts v. Ashley Bigsbee for illegal possession of a stolen firearm on Nov. 15, 2015, in Suffolk, Mass., shows one of ten M11 semiautomatic handguns that former Army Reserve member James Morales stole from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Mass. Overall, AP has found that at least 2,000 firearms from the Army, Marines, Navy or Air Force were lost or stolen during the 2010s. (U.S. District Court for Massachusetts via AP, File)

FILE – Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In response to an Associated Press investigation that showed some stolen military guns were used in street crimes, Milley ordered the armed services to report a detailed accounting of missing firearms and explosives, which his office shared privately with Capitol Hill. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)

Meanwhile, the Army is modernizing its tracking. Paper records are giving way to a digital form, and a central logistics center is reviewing serious incident reports.