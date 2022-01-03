New law bans guns without serial numbers, few exceptions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New year, new laws, and several of these are now in effect for the first time in Nevada, including banning guns without serial numbers.

The new law makes it illegal to buy or sell guns that do not have serial numbers, better known as “ghost guns” or untraceable firearms. Nevada Assembly Bill 286 was passed by state lawmakers last year and signed by Governor Steve Sisolak in June.

The bill targets guns often made at home from kits or 3-D printers.

The law does have exceptions and excludes the following:

licensed manufacturers

guns made before 1969

antiques

guns permanently inoperable

The first offense is considered a gross misdemeanor punishable with a year in jail and a potential $2,000 fine.

Offenses after this, the crime becomes a Category D felony. Convictions face from one to four years in state prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000.

J.C. Cotter installs an electronic package for a Ghost Gunner milling machine at the Defense Distributed factory in Austin, Texas on August 1, 2018. – The US “crypto-anarchist” who caused panic this week by publishing online blueprints for 3D-printed firearms said Wednesday that whatever the outcome of a legal battle, he has already succeeded in his political goal of spreading the designs far and wide. A federal court judge blocked Texan Cody Wilson’s website on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, by issuing a temporary injunction. (Photo by Kelly West / AFP) (Photo credit should read KELLY WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of the bill say it’s aimed at preventing gun violence. During hearings, recent local shootings, particularly the 1 October massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Firearms Coalition opposed the bill from the beginning, saying making a gun is a hobby for many people.