Netflix promises a new movie every week in 2021 — here is the list

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix announced Tuesday that it will release a new movie every week during 2021.

This is the first time Netflix has released a list of films all at once. The list released Tuesday is not complete.

The streaming service will likely add additional films to its 2021 slate throughout the year.

The films will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, and more.

Here is the list released Tuesday:

ACTION

“Army of the Dead”

“Awake”

“Kate”

“Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)”

“Red Notice”

“Sweet Girl”

HORROR

“Fear Street Trilogy”

“No One Gets Out Alive”

“There’s Someone Inside Your House”

“Things Heard and Seen”

THRILLER

“Blood Red Sky”

“Beckett”

“Escape from Spiderhead”

“Intrusion”

“Munich”

“O2”

“Night Teeth”

“The Swarm”

“The Woman in the Window”

“SCI-FI”

“Stowaway”

ROMANCE

“A Castle For Christmas”

“Fuimos Canciones”

“Kissing Booth 3”

“Love Hard”

“The Last Letter from Your Lover”

“The Princess Switch 3”

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever”

“Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com”



DRAMA

“Beauty”

“Blonde”

“Bombay Rose”

“Bruised”

“Concrete Cowboy”

“Fever Dream”

“Malcolm & Marie” (February 5)

“Monster”

“Penguin Bloom” (January 27)

“Pieces of a Woman” (January 7)

“The Dig” (January 29)

“The Guilty”

“The Hand of God”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Starling”

“The White Tiger” (January 22)

“Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film”

“Unt. Graham King”



WESTERN

“The Harder They Fall”



COMEDY

“8 Rue de l’Humanité”

“Afterlife of the Party”

“Bad Trip”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Double Dad”

“I Care A Lot” (February 19)

“Moxie” (March 3)

“The Last Mercenary”

“Thunder Force”

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

“A Boy Called Christmas”

“A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep”

“Back to the Outback”

“Finding ‘Ohana” (January 29)

“Nightbooks”

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Robin Robin”

“Skater Girl”

“The Loud House Movie”

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans”

“Wish Dragon”

“YES DAY” (March 12)



MUSICAL

“A Week Away”

“tick, tick…BOOM”