NBA restart set for Saturday according to league statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing.

In a joint statement released Friday, the sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

The move by Milwaukee Bucks players, who didn’t take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic, set off a series of reactions from the NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Baseball.

As the league restarts, social justice initiatives in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appears to be at the forefront of the league’s messaging.

Games were postponed the last two days before a meeting between owners and players Thursday in which an agreement to resume was reached.

Team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn the building into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in=person voting.

And the league and players will work with TV networks to create advertising spots during the remainder of the postseason to promote greater engagement in the election process and their communities.

Players Association leader Chris Paul immediately put the focus on voting and getting the message out to people to use the power of their vote.

Also Friday, ESPN reports that as many as 280 NBA league employees walked out in support of players. Those employees were pressing for police reforms. A letter to Silver said it should not be up to black athletes to be the only force for change.

This statement from Silver appeared on Twitter earlier Friday:

The shooting of Jacob Blake comes after the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd, an incident that produced wide reaction around the country and Black Lives Matter protests. Several protests took place in Las Vegas.

Chris Paul, who has spoken with Jacob Blake’s father, talked about how everyone is tired of seeing the same violence over and over. He also talked about the difficulty of dealing with the violence from the NBA “bubble” where games are being played.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” the statement read.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together – in Orlando and in all NBA team markets – to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”