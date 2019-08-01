Navy pilot died in ‘Star Wars Canyon’ crash near Death Valley

This photo provided by Panamint Springs Resort shows where a Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Death Valley National Park. (Aaron Cassell/Panamint Springs Resort via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a U.S. Navy jet fighter that crashed in Death Valley National Park was killed, the military said Thursday.

The identity of the pilot will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next-of-kin in accordance with Defense Department policy, the Navy said in a statement.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley. The unit goes by the nickname “Vigilantes.”

An F/A-18D Hornet from the VX-9 Vampire squadron at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, flies out of what is known as Star Wars Canyon toward the Panamint range in Death Valley National Park, Calif., in this 2017 photo. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

A Beechcraft T-6 Texan II trainer from Sheppard AFB Texas flies out of what is known as Star Wars Canyon, a rugged area over Death Valley National Park in the California desert in this 2017 photo. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

An FA/18E Super Hornet from NAS Lemoore flies through a rugged area over Death Valley National Park in the California desert in this 2017 photo. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Tourists walk along a ridge at Death Valley National Park, Calif. A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in this 2010 photo. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

This July 17, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight. (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP)

This photo provided by Panamint Springs Resort shows where a Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Death Valley National Park. (Aaron Cassell/Panamint Springs Resort via AP)

The jet went down Wednesday during low-level flying in what was described as routine training.

The crash sent dark smoke billowing in the air, said Aaron Cassell, who was working at his family’s Panamint Springs Resort about 10 miles away and was the first to report the crash to park dispatch.

The crash injured seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military aircraft speeding low through a chasm dubbed “Star Wars Canyon.”

“I just saw a black mushroom cloud go up,” Cassell told The Associated Press. “Typically you don’t see a mushroom cloud in the desert.”

Ambulances were sent to the crash site near Father Crowley Overlook, said park spokesman Patrick Taylor. He said initial reports were that seven park visitors had minor injuries. KABC-TV spoke to the group of French tourists who said they were treated at a hospital for minor burns and cuts from flying fragments after the plane crashed and exploded.

The injured tourists told the news station they were taking photos of the sweeping landscape when the jet screamed into view and slammed into the canyon wall.

The lookout point about 160 miles north of Los Angeles is popular with photographers and aviation buffs who gawk at jets flying in the steep, narrow canyon. Officials closed the area after the crash.

U.S. and foreign militaries train pilots and test jets in the gorge officially called Rainbow Canyon near the park’s western entrance. Military flights there date back to World War II.