Native American remains to receive ceremonial burial in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Two sets of remains of Native Americans found at a construction site in a Southern California neighborhood will receive a ceremonial burial.

Bones discovered in late October by city workers in Santa Ana were determined to be at least 100 years old and are possibly those of a member of the Gabrielino-Tongva tribe.

The Los Angeles Times says it was the second time in recent months that Native American remains were found by crews excavating for a streetcar project in the suburban area.

A tribal representative says the burial will be in a secluded area and attended by a small group of tribe members.