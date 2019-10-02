Nation’s first cannabis cafe open for business in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) — The line went out the door as the nation’s first cannabis cafe opened Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Lowell Cafe sells farm-to-table cuisine, with a side of marijuana if you want.

With prices that start around $15, customers can buy edibles or marijuana that they can smoke out of bongs, pipes and blunts. And they can even bring their own, for a corkage fee.

“It’s just really chill. It feels nice to be able to be outside, and like the taboo is kind of broken,” one customer said.

So how is this legal, and is it safe? In 2017, the city of West Hollywood voted to approve business licenses for marijuana consumption. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t rules.

Among the regulations:

heavy duty ventilation and filtration systems to prevent any smell from leaving the premises

cannabis is not allowed in food products

you must be 21 to enter

no smoking outside of the cafe

Kevin Brady, who runs the restaurant, says they’re making sure customers don’t overdo it. Workers called “flower hosts” are the first to greet customers.

Brady said the flower hosts asks questions like:

“What’s your experience level? Like, are you Snoop Dog? or have you not consumed cannabis since middle school?”

“We always encourage people to start low and go slow,” Brady said.

Despite all the rules, not everyone is on board.

“I think it’s not good when someone smokes weed and I am with my child,” said Olga Vafina. “It’s dangerous for his health it’s dangerous for my health.”

And the synagogue across the street has complained to the city.