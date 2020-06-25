NASA names headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, one of the women featured in ‘Hidden Figures’ movie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mary W. Jackson, once a part of a group of women who were essential in sending the first American Astronauts to the moon but not acknowledged when accolades were given, is hidden no more. Jackson is now being recognized for her brilliant skills as an engineering.

Ever since the award-winning film “Hidden Figures” introduced us to the many black women who worked for NASA during the Jim Crow south, Mary W. Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA, and her greatness became known to the world.

On Wednesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that the agency’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Jackson.

“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” said Bridenstine. “Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”

Jackson started her NASA career in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Jackson, a mathematician and aerospace engineer, went on to lead programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.

“We are honored that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson,” said, Carolyn Lewis, Mary’s daughter. “She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.”

The work of the West Area Computing Unit caught widespread national attention in the 2016 Margot Lee Shetterly book “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.” The book was made into a popular movie that same year and Jackson’s character was played by award-winning actress Janelle Monáe.

In 2019, after a bipartisan bill by Sens. Ted Cruz, Ed Markey, John Thune, and Bill Nelson made its way through Congress, the portion of E. Street SW in front of NASA Headquarters was renamed Hidden Figures Way.

In 2019, Jackson was also posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

To learn more about the life of Mary Jackson and her career with NASA, go here.