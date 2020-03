(CNN) — NASA and Space-X are teaming up to chase asteroids. The space agency has chosen Space-X to provide launch services for its “Psyche” mission.

NASA wants to learn more about metal-rich, sometimes fast-moving objects in space. The mission will focus on the asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

It’s named “Psyche” — hence the name of the mission. The Psyche Mission should launch in July 2022.