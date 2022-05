LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to her daughter, Ashley Judd, who discussed her mother’s death during a Thursday morning appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Judd, 75, died on April 30. At the time of her death, her daughters released a statement attributing Judd’s death to mental illness.

Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Naomi Judd’s death.