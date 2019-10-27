Museum hosts creepy doll competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (CNN) — A museum in Minnesota held a creepy doll competition ahead of Halloween and boy did it deliver. It showcased parts of their collection that don’t normally get attention.

Many of the dolls are more than 100 years old, with time taking its toll. They weren’t originally meant to be creepy, but now some look like they’re watching you or plotting something sinister.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota ran the competition from October 16th until this past Thursday. Each day, a photo of a new creepy doll or figurine was posted on the museum’s Facebook page and participants voted for the ones they found the creepiest.

The top three winners will be announced Monday and put on display.