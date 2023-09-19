BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his former clients.

According to court documents, Murdaugh, who was found guilty this March of fatally shooting his wife and youngest son in June 2021, agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.

Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count. He also agrees to give up any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million.

The conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud, and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years.

The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

A federal hearing is scheduled next Thursday in Charleston, where Murdaugh will enter his plea on the financial charges. His guilty plea would mark the first time he will have legally taken responsibility for any of the criminal counts that have piled up since he first reported his family members’ deaths over two years ago.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to the report.