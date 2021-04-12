Multiple people shot, including police officer, at high school in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Police urged people to avoid the area. News outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

