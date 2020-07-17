Mother of 5-year-old AJ Freund sentenced to 35 years for his murder

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake woman was sentenced Friday in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old son AJ Freund.

JoAnn Cunningham, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in the murder of her son. The judge said she will have to serve 100% of her sentence. Afterward, she will need to serve an additional three years of mandatory supervised released.

Cunningham faced a sentence ranging from 20 to 60 years in AJ’s killing. In exchange for Cunningham’s guilty plea, prosecutors took life behind bars off the table.

After first reporting AJ missing in April of 2019, Cunningham along with AJ‘s father, AJ Freund Sr., finally led police to the 5-year-old’s body in a shallow grave. This was after police confronted Freund Sr. with cell phone video showing the child being beaten.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt force trauma.

Freund Sr. pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial.

The case exposed failings within DCFS, which dealt with the family since AJ was born with opiates in his system.

At Thursday’s hearing, Cunningham begged for mercy, but prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence.