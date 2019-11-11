More violence breaks out at Popeyes restaurants across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — There’s more trouble at Popeyes locations. A new video shows another fight erupting at the fast food chain — this time at a mall in Nashville.

It comes on the heels of a string of violent incidents at Popeyes locations. All of them seem to have occurred since the release of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich.

WARNING, the clips you’ll see in the video above are violent.

In Tennessee, a man repeatedly punched a woman after an argument in a Popeyes line at the Opry Mills Mall, according to the person who took the video Friday evening. The person said one of the women did shove the man first.

Last week, after an argument at a Popeyes in Columbia, Tennessee, you can see a store employee body-slamming a 55-year-old woman to the ground, breaking six of her ribs, her kneecap and shattering her arm.

A man was also stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Maryland.

Scott Reeder is an anger management specialist and says anger is a response to either a real or perceived injustice. He says oftentimes we’re in such a hurry we go in with these preconceived notions that somebody will be mean to us, or our order might get messed up, or we’ll get the wrong change.

“We’re just in such a fast pace of life and we don’t want anything to interrupt that pace, and that’s when anger is our quick response,” said Reeder. “We’re already going into it with this kind of pre-ready response of ‘if I have to, I’m going to take care of business’ you know?”

He says we’re just not as connected as we used to be. His advice: slow down and show a little compassion.

“Oftentimes we just react. And then we retreat. And then we re-think our action. And there’s usually a lot of regret, right?”

He says he teaches the value of time outs in his classes — a chance to step back, think about your action, and then decide what to do.