DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – At least four people were killed Saturday night in a shooting at a celebration in Alabama, according to law enforcement.

Witnesses said the gathering where the shooting occurred was a 16th birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville.

Investigators told Nexstar’s WRBL a suspected altercation led to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and people running and screaming from the building.

The total number of people shot was initially reported as more than 20. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations, which confirmed the deaths Sunday morning, did not give an updated number of people injured.

The injured were transported to local hospitals for medical attention Saturday night.

Details about the suspect(s) or motives have not yet been released by authorities.

Ten hours after the shooting, crime scene tape still surrounded the dance studio. A tarp hung over the glass front door and white sheets could be seen inside covering the floor. Several yellow police placards littered the front sidewalk.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Dadeville, which has a population of about 3,200 people, is in east Alabama, about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the incident and were investigating.

The shooting has left the small town shaken, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Dadeville Police or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.