More than $1M in fake perfume seized at Miami port

MIAMI, Fla. (KLAS) — Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protections in Miami, Florida seized more than $1 million in fake perfume that was going to be sold as Chanel and Dior. This happened on April 9, just about one month ahead of Mother’s Day.

In total, 1,440 cartons containing 60,000 bottles of counterfeit perfume were seized. They were estimated to be worth $1.7 million.

Bottle of Fake Perfume

“This interception of counterfeit goods demonstrates the vigilance and expertise our CBP officers and import specialists’ have in detecting, intercepting and seizing dangerous imports.” said Jorge L. Roig, CBP Port Director, Miami Seaport. “Importing products that violate one’s intellectual property rights and the trade in fake goods threaten America’s economic vitality and national security, and the American people’s health and safety.”

CBP says the shipment was received from China. China is one of the top countries in origination for counterfeit goods seized by CBP.