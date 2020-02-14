More than 1,000 gather in Richmond to oppose abortion bills

A crowd gathers for the Virginia March for Life rally outside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 1,000 people have rallied at the Virginia Capitol against legislation in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly that would ease restrictions on abortion access.

Speakers urged the crowd Thursday to ask lawmakers to vote against the bills they argued would undo protections for pregnant women.

A demonstrator holds up a sign during the Virginia March for Life rally outside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Measures that have passed the House and Senate would undo restrictions including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.

Abortion-rights groups say those restrictions injected politics into a decision that should be made by a woman and her doctor and made obtaining an abortion overly burdensome.