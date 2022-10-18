HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago.

Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez.

HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block of 4 1/2 Alley in response to a shooting on March 16, 1993. They say they found Lisa Estepp (later identified as Melissa Martinez) with a gunshot wound to her torso and lacerations to her head. She later died at a hospital.

Witnesses interviewed 29 years ago gave police information that led detectives to interview Ricky Woody. HPD says Woody was considered a prime suspect in the murder, but they did not have enough evidence to charge him with the crime. They say Woody moved to Montana within a year of Martinez’s death.

In 2021, the Billings Police Department told Huntington Police that they had taken a statement from Woody about a Huntington murder from the early 1990s. They said that Woody claimed he knew the person responsible for killing a woman named “Lisa,” and he admitted that he had participated in her death.

Huntington Police say their detectives interviewed Woody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Montana in September of 2021 after they determined that “Lisa” was Melissa Martinez. That interview, along with evidence from the original investigation, led to Woody being charged with murder.

HPD says that Woody has waived extradition in Montana, but he has another case pending in Yellowstone County. Once that case is resolved, Woody will be extradited to Huntington.