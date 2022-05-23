LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two adults in Salt Lake County, Utah, are considered “probable” monkeypox cases after preliminary testing, the county’s health department said on Monday.

The two people had symptoms after traveling this month to an undisclosed international location that is “currently experiencing monkeypox cases,” according to a news release. Testing to confirm the infection is expected to be completed Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Both individuals are in isolation and do not present a risk to the public. They are experiencing mild illness and are expected to recover fully. Due to medical privacy laws, SLCoHD is unable to share additional information about these individuals,” according to the health department.

Monkeypox is not known to spread easily among humans; transmission generally does not occur through casual contact. It’s a rare illness usually found in Central and West Africa, but cases have been reported recently in Europe, and the first U.S. case of 2021 was reported last week in Massachusetts.

Salt Lake County encompasses the Salt Lake City suburban area. It’s about six hours northeast of Las Vegas.

