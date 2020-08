(CNN) — They’re 92 percent water, can weigh more than 200 pounds and were bred for sweetness. They’re watermelons!

August 3rd is dedicated to this juicy and perfect summer snack.

Watermelons originated from South Africa. Most melons were originally bitter, but growers cultivated them to create more flavor.

Despite their name, watermelons aren’t scientifically classified in the same category as other melons. Instead, they share some characteristics with gourds