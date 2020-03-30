Monday is National Virtual Vacation Day

(CNN) — You may have already canceled one this spring or be in desperate need of some time off, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, vacations seem to be a thing of the past right now.

So Monday, take an online trip! It’s National Virtual Vacation Day!

There are so many ways to make this work and give yourself a break from home isolation without leaving the house! Do a Google search for somewhere you have always wanted to go.

Dream big. You aren’t buying a ticket, so the sky is the limit.

Sift through pictures. Immerse yourself in the scenery. Check out local attractions. Some might even have websites to make you feel like you are there.

Research local fare, and if you are feeling particularly adventurous, whip up a traditional dish.

This could also be a fun homeschooling lesson for kids — part geography, part history.

The best part — it doesn’t cost you a dime, and you don’t even need a passport!