Monday is National Moon Day

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Monday is “Moon Day,” marking the 51st anniversary of man’s first lunar landing. President Richard Nixon made the first Moon Day Proclamation for July 20th in 1971, two years after the landing.

Twelve states have sponsored bills recognizing Moon Day, but it hasn’t had enough support to be federally recognized yet.

Landing on the moon has been hailed as the single greatest technological achievement of all time. To mark the occasion, it’s a great time to break out the telescope or the binoculars.

While you’re at it, you can also look for the comet Neowise in the night sky. You should be able to see it on the northwestern horizon.

Neowise comes closest to the earth on Wednesday, so that may provide the best possible chance to spot it. NASA says this is time to do it since the comet will not be visible in earth’s skies for another 6,800 years.