Monday is National Cheese Lover’s Day

(CNN) — Grab the fondue set, order a cheese pizza and throw in a side of mac and cheese. On Monday, America is celebrating all things cheesy!

January 20th is National Cheese Lover’s Day.

We don’t know how making cheese all started, but the earliest record of gooey goodness dates to 5500 B.C.E.

Cheese has a special place in Americans’ hearts and diets. If you don’t believe us, just look at the National Day Calendar. This is just one of 18 cheese specific days honoring cheese in some form or fashion.

There’s National String Cheese Day in September, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich day in April and National Cheesecake Day in July.