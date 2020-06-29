Monday is National Camera Day

(CNN) — Smile and say, “National Camera Day!”

The annual event is commemorated each year on June 29th. The unofficial holiday celebrates photographs, the camera and their history.

Before cameras, people painted to capture images of their surroundings.

George Eastman made photography available for the masses, building and selling his first camera, “the Kodak” in 1888. That device was able to capture 100 exposures.

Today, with the advances in technology, people take more than a trillion digital photos a year, according to business insider.