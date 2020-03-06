Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention.

Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges.

A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February. The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.