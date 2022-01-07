Mobile sports betting to begin in New York on Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Mobile sports betting starts Saturday in New York, just in time for the final week of NFL games and then the playoffs.

The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday: Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive.

Approval for Bet MGM, Bally Sports BALY and three others have not gone through yet.

“The NYS Gaming Commission announced today that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators – Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive – have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity and have been approved to commence operations with launch effective no earlier than Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time,” the commission wrote in a statement.

The commission says the remaining companies are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved when those are met.

State elected officials approved mobile sports betting in April and have estimated it could bring in up to $500 million in tax revenue annually.